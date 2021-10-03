Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Coverage Initiated at Bloom Burton

Analysts at Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$18.50 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.30. 73,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,872. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.26. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$7.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.12. The company has a current ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.45.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

