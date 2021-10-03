Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

TRIN opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $434.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

