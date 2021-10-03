Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. CLSA decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Shares of TCOM opened at $31.00 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

