Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.53. Approximately 2,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 884,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

TGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,272,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

