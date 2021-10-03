Truist Raises Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $130.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $117.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $122.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

