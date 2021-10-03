TurtleCoin Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $240,870.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,088,364,546 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.