Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) were down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 12,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,508,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Tuya alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,683,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.