Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,525 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.53% of Tyson Foods worth $143,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.