UBS Group Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $15.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $16.58 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,088,000 after buying an additional 66,740 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 73,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

