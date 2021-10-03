UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Purchases £11,639.70 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL) insider David Shillson purchased 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £11,639.70 ($15,207.34).

Shares of UTL opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 271.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 259.38. The company has a market cap of £222.64 million and a P/E ratio of 27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. UIL Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 286.80 ($3.75).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.72%. UIL’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

