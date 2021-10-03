Unilever PLC to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unilever in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Unilever by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900,951 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $47,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

