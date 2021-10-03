United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.78.
A number of equities analysts have commented on UNFI shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. 1,250,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35.
In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
