United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNFI shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. 1,250,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

