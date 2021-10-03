Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,516 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.22% of Univar Solutions worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 111,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,272 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $24,941,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 59.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 81,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNVR. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

UNVR opened at $24.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

