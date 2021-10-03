USD Coin (USDC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.26 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $32.16 billion and approximately $2.26 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.98 or 0.07146324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00112925 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 32,174,631,646 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.