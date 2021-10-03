Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the August 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USNZY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Itau BBA Securities cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.00%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.