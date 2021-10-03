Vabble (VAB) Trading 50.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vabble has traded 50.9% lower against the dollar. Vabble has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $413,158.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,289.35 or 0.44297176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00285489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00117387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,758,345 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

