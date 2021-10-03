Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,793,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.62% of Valley National Bancorp worth $306,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,416,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 394,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,134,000 after purchasing an additional 706,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,487,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,696,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after buying an additional 442,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after buying an additional 695,150 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

VLY stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

