Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLY. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.57 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 592,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 102,797.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 176,811 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

