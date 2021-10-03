Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64). 62,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 65,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.66).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.27 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69.

About Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

