VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.50% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000.

IHY stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

