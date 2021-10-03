Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 110.6% in September

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 9.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

