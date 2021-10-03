Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.33. 43,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,377,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $899.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $73,344 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vaxart by 19.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vaxart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

