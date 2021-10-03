Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Vericel reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,878. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $50.32 on Friday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.