Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 735,562 shares.The stock last traded at $15.07 and had previously closed at $15.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 166,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after buying an additional 814,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

