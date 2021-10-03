Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

VRCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $344.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

