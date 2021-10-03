VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Update

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the August 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VGP in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded VGP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cheuvreux downgraded VGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VGP in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

VGPBF opened at $219.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.22. VGP has a 52 week low of $201.20 and a 52 week high of $219.67.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

