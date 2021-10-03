Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.14

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $139.14 and last traded at $137.89, with a volume of 154087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.14.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $35,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $678,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,981 shares of company stock valued at $23,667,688. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

