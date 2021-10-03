Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.14

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $139.14 and last traded at $137.89, with a volume of 154087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.16.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.14.
In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $35,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $678,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,981 shares of company stock valued at $23,667,688. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.
Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.