Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,721.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

VCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

LON:VCT traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,392 ($31.25). 122,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,980. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,590.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,477.73.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

