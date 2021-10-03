Vidya Trading 16.3% Lower This Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Vidya has a total market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $92,143.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vidya has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.65 or 0.45406502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00118670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00224062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

