Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Down 40.4% in September

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 508,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.25 million and a P/E ratio of 29.91. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 14.31.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vinci Partners Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,189,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $11,297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

