Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Down 46.9% in September

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NFJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 306,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $15.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
