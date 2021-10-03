Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Down 46.9% in September

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NFJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 306,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,045,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,183,000 after acquiring an additional 393,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,180,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 71,003 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 60,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,732,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 433,858 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

