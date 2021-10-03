VITE (VITE) Price Hits $0.0823 on Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. VITE has a total market cap of $40.34 million and $6.15 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VITE has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056384 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000120 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,022,802,963 coins and its circulating supply is 490,231,852 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.