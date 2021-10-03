Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €12.00 ($14.12) target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

VIVHY opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

