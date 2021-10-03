Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 187 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

VOD opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100.54 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.82.

In other news, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

