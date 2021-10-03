Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 187 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
VOD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
VOD opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100.54 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.82.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
