Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) vs. Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Critical Review

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vodafone Group and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodafone Group N/A N/A N/A Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Vodafone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vodafone Group and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vodafone Group 0 0 11 1 3.08 Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vodafone Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Vodafone Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vodafone Group is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vodafone Group and Cellcom Israel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vodafone Group $51.14 billion 0.84 $130.82 million $0.94 16.50 Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.44 -$53.00 million N/A N/A

Vodafone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Summary

Vodafone Group beats Cellcom Israel on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers. It also provides mobile, fixed and a suite of converged communication services, such as Internet of Things (IoT) comprising managed IoT connectivity, automotive and insurance services, as well as smart metering and health solutions, cloud and security portfolio comprising public and private cloud services, as well as cloud-based applications and products for securing networks and devices and international voice, IP transit and messaging services to support business customers that include small home offices and large multi-national companies. The company was founded on July 17, 1984 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.