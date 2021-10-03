Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $44.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VWAGY. DZ Bank raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Standpoint Research began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

VWAGY stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

