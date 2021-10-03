Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €235.00 ($276.47) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €308.00 ($362.35) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €269.36 ($316.89).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €193.68 ($227.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €198.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.