Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.61. Vonovia has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $38.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

