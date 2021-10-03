Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Trading Up 0.1%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €46.40 ($54.59) and last traded at €45.95 ($54.06). Approximately 10,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.90 ($54.00).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Vossloh in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Vossloh in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vossloh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.17 ($61.37).

Get Vossloh alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $799.17 million and a P/E ratio of 20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.72.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.