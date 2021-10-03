Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $172.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

