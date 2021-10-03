Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 171 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

Lam Research stock opened at $569.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $328.56 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.