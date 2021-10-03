Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 272 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $360.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.29. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

