Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,042 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 54.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 355.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,811,000 after acquiring an additional 216,195 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

NYSE CAT opened at $194.33 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.75 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.71 and its 200 day moving average is $220.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.