Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 20,110 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

