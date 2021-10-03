Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after buying an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Novartis by 4,088.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 77.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

