Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,986 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.78.

BBY stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average is $114.61.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

