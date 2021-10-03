Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to post sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.47. 221,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,588. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Watsco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

