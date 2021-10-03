Wedbush Increases Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $140.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.06.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thor Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 38.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

