Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,021,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,496,463. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

