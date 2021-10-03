Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Buy Rating for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STRO. TheStreet cut Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $891.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.76. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.